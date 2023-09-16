Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Purchased by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 47.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $193,000.

BJUL stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $329.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.62.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

