Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $268.00 to $265.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $265.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $196.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $311.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.80.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $234.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.43. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The firm has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.46% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.84 per share. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

