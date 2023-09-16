Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 149 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $256.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.39. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $273.73.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

