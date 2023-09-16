Appleton Partners Inc. MA Trims Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,469 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in CSX were worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,543,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,797,783 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 45,104.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,415,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405,395 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.43.

CSX Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.22%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

