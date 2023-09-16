Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 138 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DE. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

DE stock opened at $412.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $328.62 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.22.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The industrial products company reported $10.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.22 by $1.98. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 46.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 33.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 4,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.75, for a total transaction of $2,104,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,444,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.90.

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

