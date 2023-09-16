Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 1,840 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 618.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 186,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after buying an additional 160,641 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 37.1% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 10,450 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 11.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.3 %

INVH stock opened at $35.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.91. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.52 and a twelve month high of $37.00.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $600.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.45 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 4.25%. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 146.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Barclays increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. BTIG Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.47.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

