Appleton Partners Inc. MA Reduces Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WM. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 1,106.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Price Performance

Waste Management stock opened at $160.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.31 and a 1 year high of $173.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.22.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.25.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,455,154.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

