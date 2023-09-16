Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $655,000 Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $161.18 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $167.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

