Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $1.10 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in General Mills by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in General Mills by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,397,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,962,000 after acquiring an additional 235,307 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in General Mills by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 183,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after acquiring an additional 38,139 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in General Mills by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $655,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.79.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $65.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

