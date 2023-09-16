Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 3,646 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 3,646 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,580,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NXPI. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Julie Southern acquired 203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,457.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $197.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.73. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

