Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lowered by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,610 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,014.3% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at $17,266,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.51, for a total transaction of $83,613.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,406.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $887,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,266,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,883 shares of company stock valued at $7,785,258 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX opened at $348.90 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.57 and a 12-month high of $367.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $349.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 24.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.