Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 178 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,958,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,292 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,193,000 after buying an additional 434,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,907,000 after purchasing an additional 224,180 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,546,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,266,000 after purchasing an additional 389,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $149,497,000.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $67.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

