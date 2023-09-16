Cooper Financial Group Purchases 199 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CI. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 280.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI opened at $283.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $284.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.58. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $240.50 and a 1 year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CI. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Edward Jones lowered The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Cigna Group from $356.00 to $341.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.11.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CI

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,069 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,903.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $2,164,768.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,324,903.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,498,468 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.