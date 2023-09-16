Cooper Financial Group Purchases 330 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,070,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,064,357,000 after purchasing an additional 860,489 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,401,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,449,188,000 after buying an additional 623,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,264,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,463,289,000 after buying an additional 36,414 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 788.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,501,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,490,000 after buying an additional 7,544,029 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,219,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,146,000 after acquiring an additional 171,876 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC stock opened at $126.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $170.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.15.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.49%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

