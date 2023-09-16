Cooper Financial Group Buys 288 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Valero Energy by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,389,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,740,000 after buying an additional 4,604,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth $534,892,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $108,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Valero Energy by 457.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,359,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 33,083.3% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,028,681 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,603,000 after buying an additional 1,025,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE VLO opened at $143.76 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.02 and its 200-day moving average is $123.71.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

