The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lifted by Bangor Savings Bank

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $156.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

