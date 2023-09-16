Cooper Financial Group Reduces Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank increased its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,706,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,402,086 shares of company stock valued at $198,963,771 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $113.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $115.19.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 347.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 191.52%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

