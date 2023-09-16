Cooper Financial Group Increases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,582 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $132.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.57. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

