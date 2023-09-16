Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $150,692,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $561,177,000 after buying an additional 345,647 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,383,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,145,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $241,595,000 after acquiring an additional 213,782 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $61,072,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.2 %

ALGN opened at $332.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a PE ratio of 81.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.41. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $172.05 and a fifty-two week high of $413.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.33.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

