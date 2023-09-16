Bangor Savings Bank Boosts Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,736 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $278.17 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.81.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.93%.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $464,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $308.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.17.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

