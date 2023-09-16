Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 180 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLO. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Valero Energy by 716.7% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 217.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $143.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $97.73 and a 12-month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $11.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

