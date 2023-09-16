Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 600 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 27.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at about $2,930,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $159.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.28.

CRWD opened at $165.45 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $181.84. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -403.54, a PEG ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

