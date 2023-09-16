First Citizens Financial Corp Takes $247,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,953,000 after acquiring an additional 150,598 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after buying an additional 406,684 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,318,000 after buying an additional 2,063,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,343 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725,293 shares during the last quarter. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. 3M restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.54.

Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PFG opened at $76.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.93. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $96.17. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.13). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.