First Citizens Financial Corp Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

First Citizens Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 131,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its position in Altria Group by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Altria Group stock opened at $43.51 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.08.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.01%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.