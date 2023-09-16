Independence Bank of Kentucky Buys Shares of 950 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 373,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,872,000 after acquiring an additional 14,269 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 36,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $147.54 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.22. The firm has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.