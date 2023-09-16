Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $158,000 Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 54.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL opened at $73.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 48,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.37, for a total transaction of $3,567,762.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,120,115.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

