Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 5,717 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,717 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EW. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.42.

Shares of EW opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $83.95.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total value of $676,673.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,260.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $325,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,671,408.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $676,673.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,260.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,359 shares of company stock worth $14,301,522. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

