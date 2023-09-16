Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Stake Lessened by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.57.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $985,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,246,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.42, for a total value of $14,740,722.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,233,590.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,089 shares of company stock worth $42,719,064 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $245.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $245.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

