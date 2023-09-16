Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

PAYX stock opened at $115.97 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.09 and a 52 week high of $129.70. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAYX. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

