Appleton Partners Inc. MA Buys 2,714 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,817 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $426,374,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 480.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,785,264 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $371,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,967,076 shares of the software company’s stock worth $825,786,000 after buying an additional 610,230 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Autodesk by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,677,282 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $349,143,000 after buying an additional 541,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,133,627 shares of the software company’s stock worth $235,976,000 after acquiring an additional 430,933 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $244.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.28.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $213.35 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.61 and a twelve month high of $233.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $4,952,364.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,040,661.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,707 shares of company stock worth $6,139,461 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

