SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 67.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,952 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $9,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.08. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.83 and a 12-month high of $94.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.72.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The company had revenue of $95.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 482.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,662,140.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $110,512.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,662,140.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,340 shares of company stock worth $9,665,314. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

