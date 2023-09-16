Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 288.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 16,804 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,972,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,950,761,000 after purchasing an additional 176,739 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,497,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,544,387,000 after acquiring an additional 244,251 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,849,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,821,626,000 after purchasing an additional 382,510 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,387,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,132,545,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,419,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,139,469,000 after purchasing an additional 85,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $457.07 per share, with a total value of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of LMT stock opened at $424.05 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $381.55 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $448.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

