SG Americas Securities LLC Has $9.36 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 4,753.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,058 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $9,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $93,802.09. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,475,516.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $93,802.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,475,516.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $131,460.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,830.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $57.21 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $67.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMS shares. Barclays assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.73.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.