SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 309,036 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 309,036 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 111.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. CL King began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $6,110,968.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $80,806,885.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 208,465 shares of company stock worth $11,053,789. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $52.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $37.74 and a 52 week high of $54.99.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

