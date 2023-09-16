SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 10,591 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 87,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,591 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,615,000 after purchasing an additional 50,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after buying an additional 1,452,811 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,023,000 after buying an additional 293,924 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,042,000 after buying an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,672,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $114.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.13.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $89.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.45 and a twelve month high of $122.50. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

