SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 8,377 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EIX. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Edison International by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,198,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,891,000 after purchasing an additional 189,441 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 718,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,688,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays began coverage on Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International Stock Up 0.1 %

EIX stock opened at $71.56 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $54.45 and a 52 week high of $74.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.7375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.95%.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

