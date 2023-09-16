SG Americas Securities LLC Has $8.16 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 550.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539,292 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 456,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $8,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 275.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 111,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 81,783 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 325,778 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 47,959 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 564,002 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares during the last quarter. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

