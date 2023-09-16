SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 40.91% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,518,000.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF stock opened at $96.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.01. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.70 and a 52 week high of $98.86.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

