SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 538.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,373 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 420,353 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.08% of American Airlines Group worth $8,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 182.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 107,128 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 69,217 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,851 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 9,526 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at $1,631,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in American Airlines Group by 190.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,608 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 52,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 58.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.65 and a one year high of $19.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The airline reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 45.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. BNP Paribas upgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.47.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

