Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Has $192,000 Stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,151 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZION opened at $36.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.14. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $58.88.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 21.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Featured Articles

