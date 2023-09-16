SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Legend Biotech worth $10,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.93. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.64 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Legend Biotech

(Free Report)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.