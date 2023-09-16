Prentice Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 806 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.85, for a total value of $123,197.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,336,813.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $1,775,885.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,107.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock valued at $16,523,793. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.82.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $153.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 32.88%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

