704,448 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 704,448 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,217,000. Alphabet comprises about 2.1% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $138.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.45 and a one year high of $139.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,497 shares of company stock valued at $12,785,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

