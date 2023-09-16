OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter worth $112,092,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambev by 244.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,146,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,297,000 after buying an additional 30,623,051 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth about $74,355,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in Ambev by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 61,508,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,665,224 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth about $41,415,000. 8.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.74.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $3.24. The company has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

