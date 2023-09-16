OneAscent Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 9,465 First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTXO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 220,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 22,376 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF during the first quarter worth about $460,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,921 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

FTXO opened at $21.61 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $18.66 and a 52 week high of $29.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The firm has a market cap of $130.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.11.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.2506 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Banks index. The fund tracks an index composed of the most liquid US banking companies. Holdings are selected by their liquidity, and weighted based on volatility, value, and growth factors. FTXO was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

