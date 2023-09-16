507 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock opened at $396.94 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $175.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $431.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock worth $54,547,674 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $390.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.91.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

