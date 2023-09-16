OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Waste Connections by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.08.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $141.80 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $146.12. The company has a market cap of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $441,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $3,616,193.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

