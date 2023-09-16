Sound Income Strategies LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $74,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 115,991.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,093,125,000 after buying an additional 3,245,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $557,101,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Adobe by 663.4% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 827,174 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $318,768,000 after acquiring an additional 718,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total value of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock opened at $528.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $570.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.47, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.68.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.84% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

