iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Purchased by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 59.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,836 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFV stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

