Sound Income Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 101.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after purchasing an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,620,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,520 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 347.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,719,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,468 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,413,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 54.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,270,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498,476 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $90.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

